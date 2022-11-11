أبو كرتونه

Not Available

Corruption is rampant in the company, headed by Mehran, whose board uses its position to carry out embezzlement and looting with Zaki, the company's director. The workers discover this corruption and harass him and Mehran and Zaki bribe the officials of the plant, to declare that the products of a dairy company corrupt, Mehran Mehta workers enter one of them and calls Abu Cartone board member to realize the reality of the situation and lumped with the workers to distribute stagnant goods after the theft of stores to save the company Of bankruptcy to be rewarded for their heroic position despite the charge of theft directed at each of them.