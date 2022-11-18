Not Available

Abohomaan tells the story of Aniket, one of the finest filmmakers of Bengal in eastern India and the loves of his life. Devoted to his craft, Aniket met and fell in love with his wife Deepti, an actress, while they worked together on the set of a film. They were so in love that Deepti sacrificed her own career for her husband's and for their son Apratim, but lost a little of who she was in the process. The plot thickens when Aniket auditions a young actress, Shikha, who bares an uncanny resemblance to his wife when she was younger. Deepti enthusiastically begins to coach Shikha for her husband's film - so much so that Shikha becomes even more like the girl Deepti used to be and as a result the aging Aniket falls in love with Shikha, a woman as young as his son, despite the sadness and trouble it brings to his family.