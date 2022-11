Not Available

The Auricular Chronicles Released : October 30, 2006 Recorded : May 28, 2006; Paris, France Genre : Death metal Label : Listenable Records The Auricular Chronicles is a live performance DVD by the Belgium-based death metal band Aborted. It contains the band's live performances including a full concert from May 2006 in Paris. It was released in October 2006 by Listenable Records.