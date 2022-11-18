Abot Hanggang Sukdulan

Not Available

The abduction and rape of the eldest daughter Agnes shattered the once happy Paredes household by the rich and spoiled Romano Barredo. They vowed to get justice for their daughter but changed their plan when Romano offered marriage after it was discovered that Agnes was pregnant. As expected life with Romano was hell and Agnes only managed to keep her sanity for the sake of her baby and peace within her family .But even that was soon to end thanks to Romano's evil schemes. Agnes has a deaf mute sister which Romano was very interested with.