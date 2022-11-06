About a Woman

Not Available

A 65 years old widow lives alone since the departure of her maid, although she denies she is lonely. Her son-in-law sents his nephew who just graduated from high school, to help in the house. The widow, who questions her fading beauty, and Abi, a teenager overwhelmed by his sexual desire, slowly begin to change their attitudes and views of others. From awkward and stiff become attracting to each other. Sexuality, religion and hypocrisy remain the main conversations as the previous two films of the director: Lovely Man and Something in the Way.