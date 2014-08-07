2014

About Alex

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 7th, 2014

Studio

Footprint Features

A circle of twenty-something friends reunite for a weekend away to console a suicidal member of their group. Yet, despite their best efforts to enjoy themselves, a tinderbox of old jealousies, unrequited love, and widening political differences leads to an explosion of drama that, coupled with the flammable combination of drugs, wine, and risotto, cannot be contained. A Big Chill for our current social media moment, About Alex is a lighthearted look at the struggles of a generation that has it all—and wants more.

Cast

Aubrey PlazaSarah
Max GreenfieldJosh
Max MinghellaIsaac
Jason RitterAlex
Nate ParkerBen
Maggie GraceSiri

Images