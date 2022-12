Not Available

Ingolstadt 1929: In search of the "German Woman", the young author Marieluise Fleißer creates her emancipated alter ego in her novel character Frieda Geier, which knows how to assert herself in the business world. Fleißer herself, however, suffers from the female image of her time, the influence of her fiancé Draws-Tychsen and her own self-doubts, until the one and only Frieda Geier suddenly shows up on her doorstep and turns her life upside down.