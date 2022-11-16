Not Available

The film revolves about combining Omar "Ahmed El Sakka" and Alia "Mona Zaki" where omar decides to marry Alia, but he discovers that her sister Fatima "Ghada Abdel Razek" working in an infamous bar , so he hesitate in the marriage and decides to stay away from them in hope to search for a new sweetheart that is appropriate to the community, and already marry Qismat the "Bushra" in a traditional a marriage, while "Alia" marries her neighbor, her lover since childhood, but soon of boredom lurks for each of Omar and Alia because of failing to forget the old love, and live a new romance with the His Boss in his office, "Menna Shalabi," and then marry her secretly while Alia obsessed with her memories with him. And therefore reflected the film about love and passion of what title Nspbh to others of their love us, through that love us and saved us sometimes Ngerham.