About love in any weather

Not Available

The meteorologist Pyorushkin from the city of Uysk is occupied with the invention of "the device scooping energy from space". On the way to great opening it is waited by the most different troubles. Once the meteorologist gets under the motorcycle. Then hungry and deceived by impudent Moldavians gets into shop of sausages of meat factory. The former criminal starting living "under the law", and nowadays the owner of the Jug sausages transfers Perushkin to justice hands. It is threatened by prison with confiscation, but Perushkin is come to the rescue by the young journalist .