About Mrs. Leslie

1954

A lonely, unhappy owner of a Beverly Hills boarding house reflects on her lonely, unhappy life and the lonely, unhappy man she once loved. Director Daniel Mann's 1954 drama about lonely, unhappy people stars Shirley Booth, Robert Ryan, Alex Nicol, Marjie Millar, Eileen Janssen, Percy Helton, Ray Teal, Maidie Norman, Mabel Albertson, Ellen Corby, Harry Morgan, James Bell, Virginia Brissac, Laura Elliott, Philip Ober, Nana Bryant and Ian Wolfe.