About Mumma

The film explores the life of Lucknow-based architect Shalini Chowdhary through the eyes of her daughter. It delves into the complexities of Shalini’s paraplegia, and her relationship with space. It also focuses on the mother-daughter relationship, as the camera and the process of filming make different meanings for the two. The film comments on how the necessities of life and livelihood may differ for different people, and how the means of attaining them bring about different struggles.