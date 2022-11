Not Available

Sara is a 20 year old dreaming of a nice man, a career and to be able to buy back her childhood home as she is forced to leave it when her father dies and the mother is put into a home. Sara tells everyone that she can handle it all herself. Over the next ten years Sara trains to be a real estate broker, she also get's married and divorced and rebuy her childhood home. Only when she is hit by a severe grief, she realizes that alone is not always the strongest.