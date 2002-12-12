2002

About Schmidt

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 12th, 2002

Studio

Avery Pix

Warren Schmidt is a retired insurance salesman, who at age 66, has no particular plans other than to drive around in the motor home his wife insisted they buy. He's not altogether bitter, but not happy either, as everything his wife does annoys him, and he disapproves of the man his daughter is about to marry. When his wife suddenly dies, he sets out to postpone the imminent marriage of his daughter to a man he doesn't like, while coping with discoveries about his late wife and himself in the process.

Cast

Jack NicholsonWarren R. Schmidt
Kathy BatesRoberta Hertzel
Hope DavisJeannie Schmidt
Dermot MulroneyRandall Hertzel
June SquibbHelen Schmidt
Howard HessemanLarry Hertzel

View Full Cast >

Images