In this comedy, Dono, Kasino and Indro go hunting. Dono passes out during the hunt and is looked after by a local chief, whose daughter, Dono falls for. Soon after, he discovers the girl’s character, and runs away. He gets into another accident and is hospitalised. Then Dono falls in love with his nurse, Susy. But Indro also falls for Susy, but in the end, none of them wins her heart.