Above and Below the Minhocão

Above and Below the Minhocao (2014) surveys The Minhocão, an elevated overpass located in São Paulo, Brazil. The Minhocão is closed-off to vehicular traffic on Sundays, allowing for unobstructed pedestrian movement. Above and Below the Minhocao not only pans the road but also below the overpass, and into an adjoining courtyard and neighbouring sidewalks. Continuity in the work is provided not only by The Minhocão but by the characters inhabiting the film – a couple standing in the middle of the thoroughfare, a man talking on his mobile, people on bicycles passing through – but also by an adjacent black-and-white mosaic sidewalk and the road itself.