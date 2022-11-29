Above Brooklyn

Not Available

Many years ago, the Brooklyn skies were filled with the birds of the rooftop pigeon breeders, flying together in complicated and beautiful formations. Today the hobby is on the wane, but there is still a small group who continues the tradition, some of them flying huge stocks of over 1,500 birds. Through interviews with many of the city's longtime pigeon fanciers, we are able to explore the lives of these true Brooklyn characters, their relationships with each other, and the ever-changing neighborhoods in which they live and fly. This project steps into a world that exists on Brooklyn's rooftops, where men obsessed with their birds have found a connection with nature and the sky above them, one that contrasts greatly with the bustling streets only a few flights below.