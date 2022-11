Not Available

On her 18th birthday, headstrong and artistic Charlie makes a startling discovery. The man married to her mother, isn't her dad. Recruiting Oz, a rough sleeper whose only possession is his driving licence, she embarks on an epic road trip from Margate to the Isle of Skye to track down her biological father. On the journey they both learn more than they bargained for - about themselves, each other, the importance of family, and why (sometimes) there really is no place like home.