Above the noise is a film about 6 world class mountain bikers each of whom are unique and individual in their quest for extraordinary performance yet unified and fashioned by a hidden spirit, belief and calling to perform beyond the rest. Through these riders we uncover the catalytic elements that need to be evidenced to provide for explosive performance and the fuel that is necessary to sustain it. It is our hope that this film will provide fresh inspiration, insight and wisdom to all competitive mountain bikers across the globe and challenge and confront their reality and thinking of what it really takes to rise Above the Noise.