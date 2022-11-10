Not Available

In 2008, Sergipe teachers engaged in legal struggle with the state government to prevent the loss of rights already won. 30,000 teachers from all over the state leave their schools and go on a long journey to fight in the capital Aracaju. The challenge is to convince the judges of the Court not to vote for the end of the teaching career. The trial is postponed twice and the battle lasts for a month. In the midst of this struggle between government and teachers, Professor Ana Rosa lives the challenge of being a mother, a woman and a union leader. She needs to reconcile the multiple tasks of professional and domestic life, but her husband's incomprehension and the macho vision of his own mother make his journey even more challenging.