Not Available

Abraham's Valley

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Gemini Films

Ema is a very attractive but innocent girl, so pretty that cars crash in her presence. Young marries Dr. Carlo Paiva, who she is not attracted to, but is her father's friend. They move to the Valley of Abraham. Carlo loves her, but decides to sleep in a separate room, to avoid waking Ema when he has to return late at night. With time she begins to feel unhappy about her marriage so she finds a lover.

Cast

Leonor SilveiraEma Cardeano Paiva
Luís Miguel CintraCarlo Paiva
Ruy de CarvalhoPaulino Cardeano
Cécile Sanz de AlbaEma (young)
Luís Lima BarretoPedro Luminares
Micheline LarpinSimona

View Full Cast >

Images