Abro Ne Bayie

Brother Vincent is a successful young Christian man. He seems to have everything going for him with a deep involvement in church, a gorgeous young fiancé, and a flashy new car at his disposal. Unknown to him, his mom Dufie is involved with spirits from the dark underworld and she has promised to deliver them her son's soul. However, penetrating Vincent's faith and succeeding with her evil deeds turns out to be much harder than she thought. It seems as though the only way to get to Vincent is to make him break up with his fiancé and get him involved with an evil spirit in human shape. With her son dating the evil but attractive Natasha, will he fall to Dufie and her spirit companions? His father and the local priest bravely put up a fight to save his soul.