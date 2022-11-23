Abro Ne Bayie 2

Not Available

The pastor is shamed by a demon lady that comes in his bedroom (a pigeon is thrown the window and it morphs into her). He can no longer help our hero Brother Vincent. Natasha goes to the spirit world and sacrifices a cat to the little demon to take control of Vincent, and they are married. Not is all well for Dufie and Natasha however, as Vincent gets sick and is taken to the hospital. Vincent's father is very suspicious, and on the advice of the doctor takes Vincent to a Prophet, who sees the witch and can do nothing. At some point the father figures out what happened to Vincent, and the witch shows up (a turkey is dropped off the roof, and it morphs into her) and she throws fireballs at him. Then Vincent is taken to a evangelist priest where a 10 minute laser and fireball ensues as the witch shows up to keep him from being saved. Pure awesome. Dufie is now a more powerful as her soul was taken by the witch, and Natasha is saved by angels before she is killed by the witch.