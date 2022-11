Not Available

Spielmann was born in Wels in 1961, grew up in Vienna, Austria. Starts writing and directing while still in school. His first film is aired on television in 1978. In 1980 he starts studying screenwriting and directing at the Vienna Film Academy. Two films completed during his studies (Abschied von Hölderlin & Vergiss Sneider! receive international prizes and are screened at the Stadtkino, an arthouse cinema in Vienna. Spielmann graduates in 1987.