.ABSENT is about a topic much closer to home for most of us in the the USA – the absence of a father or healthy father figure – and the impact that this absence has throughout life. Hunt interviews some powerful figures in faith-based men’s work, like John Eldridge of the Ransomed Heart Ministries and Father Richard Rohr. But he ALSO interviews prostitutes and homeless folks, a world champion boxer and James Hetfield of the legendary heavy metal band Metallica.