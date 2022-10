Not Available

Movement can give the illusion of progress. And they say that all the world is illusion. So what is the difference between exploring and being lost? In a winter that brought an exceptional amount of challenges to riders all over the world, Absinthe's newest snowboard film reminds us how much our reality is affected by what we make of it. Whether you are lost ... or exactly where you want to be ... all depends on how you look at it. NOW/HERE