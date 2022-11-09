Not Available

Absolut Warhola is a 2001 film directed by Stanislaw Mucha about Andy Warhol's extended family, whom he never met, from rural Slovakia. The film follows the filmmakers as they travel through eastern Slovakia to interview Warhol's surviving relatives, ethnic-Ruthenians living near the Polish border in Miková, and to visit the Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Medzilaborce. The museum is shown to be in a poor state, with the museum director and staff openly soliciting donations from the viewer and giving out the museum's bank account details.