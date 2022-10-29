Absolute Killers

Not Available

Johnny Graham, raised by the Torino crime family after the death of his parents, is repeatedly torn between loyalty to his adoptive family and his conscience. When Anthony Torino, the volatile heir-apparent, turns his deadly sights on the DA prosecuting him for the cold-blooded murder of his own cousin, Johnny is finally moved to act. Despite his role as family accountant, Johnny is quite the marksman. He convinces a reluctant Anthony into letting him eliminate DA Elizabeth Jones. Johnny's plan to simply warn her instead is thwarted by the arrival of a pair of Torino family goons sent to supervise his first hit. The ensuing shootout leaves Elizabeth wounded, one goon dead, and Johnny arrested. Johnny rolls on Anthony and enters the Witness Security Program.