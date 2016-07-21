2016

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

  • Comedy

Release Date

July 21st, 2016

Studio

British Film Company

Edina and Patsy are still oozing glitz and glamor, living the high life they are accustomed to; shopping, drinking and clubbing their way around London's trendiest hot-spots. Blamed for a major incident at an uber fashionable launch party, they become entangled in a media storm and are relentlessly pursued by the paparazzi. Fleeing penniless to the glamorous playground of the super-rich, the French Riviera, they hatch a plan to make their escape permanent and live the high life forever more!

Cast

Jennifer SaundersEdina Monsoon
Joanna LumleyPatsy Stone
Julia SawalhaSaffron
June WhitfieldMother
Jane HorrocksBubble
Celia ImrieClaudia Bing

