Absolutely Happy Person

The film is dedicated to the theater and film Director, screenwriter, producer, teacher, people's artist of the Russian Federation Sergey Solovyov, who turned 75 on August 25, 2019. The film tells not only about the cinematic works of the master, but also about his theatrical productions - "the Seagull" at the Taganka Theater, "Uncle Vanya" at the Maly theater, and about a very important period in his life – the creation of his theater, where the main cast is occupied by his former students. The audience will also see how Solovyov is preparing the annual international film festival "Spirit of fire" in Khanty-Mansiysk, where world cinema stars arrive.