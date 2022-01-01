Not Available

Absolutely Happy Person

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The film is dedicated to the theater and film Director, screenwriter, producer, teacher, people's artist of the Russian Federation Sergey Solovyov, who turned 75 on August 25, 2019. The film tells not only about the cinematic works of the master, but also about his theatrical productions - "the Seagull" at the Taganka Theater, "Uncle Vanya" at the Maly theater, and about a very important period in his life – the creation of his theater, where the main cast is occupied by his former students. The audience will also see how Solovyov is preparing the annual international film festival "Spirit of fire" in Khanty-Mansiysk, where world cinema stars arrive.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images