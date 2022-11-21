Not Available

Absoluto - Internacional Bicampeão da América is a feature-length documentary that tells the electrifying trajectory of the Celeiro de Ases at the Libertadores 2010, telling the exploits of America's true liberators: General Bolívar and his red army. Official Internacional film, will feature the best and most distressing moments of the matches in the tournament, unpublished images from behind the scenes and the testimonies of those who made this story, on the field and in the stands.