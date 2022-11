Not Available

Jessie Valiquette follows her scribe boyfriend of 3 years Dale Morrow on a search for his long lost Father last heard from on a deserted island in the Philippines. Along with a group of unwitting friends, the young couple encounters more than they bargained for when they discover not only was Dale's father part of a top-secret government project testing the depth of people's fears, but also that he had very good reason for not wanting to be found. Written by In-Motion Pictures