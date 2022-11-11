Not Available

"The fall of the Soviet Union brought a drastic end to a political, economic and social system in Kyrgyzia, just as in many former Soviet states. After a period of many changes, today's society feels like an absurd and chaotic reality for many inhabitants. For the three (anti) heroes from Absurd and Absurdity that is no different. The three young men are neighbours and have known each other since childhood. Each has his own life and wrestles with his own (absurd) problems ... From Erkin, who has to end his affair with the lady across the way after the (realistic) suspicions of his wife, to the dark world of a psychiatric hospital. From the student Bakit, who tries to jump in front of a train in the middle of a confusing spiritual quest, to an old uncle in the countryside who tries to buy a car in the city. Despite the problems, every day ends cheerfully with a farewell party for Stas, who keeps assuming that his request for a visa to emigrate to Germany will be approved this time" IFFR