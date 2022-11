Not Available

The men are cocked and loaded, ready to unleash their aggression -- or take their abuse. From the dirty mind of Tony Buff and the talented eye of co-director Paul Wilde comes Abuse of Power, the fourth installment in ROUGH, TitanMen's extreme fetish line. Fall into your fantasy as six studs take aim in this eye-opening effort bursting with big cock, watersports and a bevy of BDSM play guaranteed to have you begging for more.