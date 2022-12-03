Not Available

In the capital of Cameroon, Yaoundé, an urban maze built in concrete and earth, seven young musicians dedicate their lives to a dream: to give birth to Abyali Percusión. A musical project that aims to rescue traditional rhythms from oblivion, so that they do not get lost, and spread them around the world. They aspire to be able to live off their passion in a country where the record industry is non-existent and where theaters are scarce. Within this bleak panorama, after 2 years of intense work, facing serious economic difficulties, a possibility appears on the horizon, the Abok I N’goma dance and percussion festival. Tension mounts in the group as the date approaches; internal friction, annoyance with their mentor, Master Amadou Kienou, but they know that they can only keep working, because only work pays. Abyali is a vision of contemporary urban Africa narrated to the beats of drums, the same beats that fuel Abyali's Percussion dream.