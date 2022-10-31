Not Available

Abysmal Brute

  • Drama
  • Romance

A young man is raised in the mountains by his prizefighter father. Although he possesses great strength and athletic skill, he is completely out of his league when it comes to women. He becomes a successful boxer in San Francisco and is given the name "The Abysmal Brute". When he rescues a drowning man, he meets a beautiful socialite named Maude Sangster and falls in love. His lack of social skills proves a hindrance when a rival suitor competes with him for Maude's affections.

Cast

Reginald DennyPat Glendon, Jr
Charles K. FrenchPat Glendon, Sr
Hayden StevensonSam Stubener
David TorrenceMortimer Sangster
Buddy MessingerBuddy Sangster
Crauford KentDeane Warner

