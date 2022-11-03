AC/DC - Electrified in Toronto

Not Available

A crush of 450.000 people descended on the grounds of an abandoned military base to write history as images of the biggest concert staged in Canada were broadcast around the world, in a public declaration that Torontos SARS outbreak is over. This concert sprawled across an expanse of grass and tarmac equivalent to 540 football fields called Downsview Park, and was meant to prove that Toronto was a safe place to visit. AC/DC were at the top of their game, proving to all who witnessed, that they are truly one of the greatest rock 'n' roll bands ever.