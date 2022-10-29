AC/DC: Family Jewels

Not Available

Over 3 hours of classic videos,live footage and TV appearances from 1975 to 1993 (+ home video and alternate versions). [Tracklist:] 1-1 Baby Please Don't Go 1-2 Show Business 1-3 HighVoltage 1-4 It's A Long Way To The Top 1-5 TNT 1-6 Jailbreak 1-7 Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap 1-8 DogEatDog 1-9 Let There Be Rock 1-10 Rock'N'Roll Damnation 1-11 SinCity 1-12 RiffRaff 1-13 Flying Thing/Rocker 1-14 Whole Lotta Rosie 1-15 Shot Down In Flames 1-16 Walk All Over You 1-17 Touch Too Much 1-18 If You Want Blood 1-19 Girls Got Rhythm 1-20 Highway To Hell 2-1 HellsBells 2-2 Back In Black 2-3 What Do You Do For Money Honey 2-4 Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution 2-5 Let's Get Up 2-6 For Those About To Rock 2-7 Flick Of The Switch 2-8 NervousShakedown 2-9 Fly On The Wall 2-10 Danger 2-11 Sink The Pink 2-12 StandUp 2-13 Shake Your Foundations 2-14 Who Made Who 2-15 You Shook Me All Night Long 2-16 Heatseeker 2-17 That's The Way I Wanna Rock N Roll 2-18 Thunderstruck 2-19 Moneytalks 2-20 Are You Ready