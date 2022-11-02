AC/DC: Hells Highway

Not Available

The ultimate AC/DC career retrospective along with some of the very best performances of their career! The ultimate critical review of a legendary band, from the early days when AC/DC rose from playing obscure rock clubs to conquering the world! This expert retrospective is split into two discs; the Bon Scott and The Brian Jones Years. Built around a core of performance highlights, revisit rare archive footage in the company of top musicologists. Includes a comprehensive analysis of every album from 1975-2000! Songs include; High Voltage (King of Pop Awards, Australia 1975); Live Interview (Australian Music to the World, USA 1978); Shot Down In Flames; What Do You Do For Money Honey; You Shook Me All Night Long; TNT; Let There Be Rock (All other tracks Nihon Seinenkan, Japan 1981).