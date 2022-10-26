1980

AC/DC: Let There Be Rock, The Movie is a live concert motion picture featuring the Australian hard rock band AC/DC. It was filmed at the Pavillon de Paris in Paris, France on 9 December 1979, and also contains interviews with members of the band, including lead vocalist Bon Scott, who had died two months after filming. [Tracklist:] 01 Live Wire 02 Shot Down In Flames 03 Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be 04 Sin City 05 Walk All Over You 06 Bad Boy Boogie 07 The Jack 08 Highway To Hell 09 Girls Got Rhythm 10 High Voltage 11 Whole Lotta Rosie 12 Rocker 13 Let There Be Rock