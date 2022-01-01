AC/DC Live '77

Not Available

Live '77 is a DVD released by AC/DC in January 2003 in Japan. It was recorded live in The Golders Green Hippodrome, London, on 27 October 1977 and contains tracks recorded by the band with their former singer, Bon Scott. The songs "Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be" and "Rocker" from this concert were included on the 2-DVD set Plug Me In, released on 12 October 2007. The third disc of the Plug Me In deluxe edition includes "Let There Be Rock" from this concert as well. "Let There Be Rock" "Problem Child" "Hell Ain't a Bad Place to Be" "Whole Lotta Rosie" "Bad Boy Boogie" "Rocker" "T.N.T."