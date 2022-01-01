AC/DC: Shoot To Thrill Iron Man

Not Available

"Shoot to Thrill" is the second song on the album Back in Black by hard rock band AC/DC. This song is also the second track of AC/DC Live and AC/DC Live: 2 CD Collector's Edition, and is included on the Iron Man 2 soundtrack. On January 26, 2010, the music video for "Shoot to Thrill" was released with exclusive footage from the film Iron Man 2. The live concert footage used in the video was filmed in December 2009 at a concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the Estadio Monumental, from which the Live at River Plate DVD was filmed.[