AC/DC - Stiff Upper Lip: Live In Munich 2001

The relentless power chords of AC/DC have ruled the likes of rock music and endured through all of its varying forms for nearly three decades. There's not a rock band on MTV or in the basement that doesn't bow before the masters of dirty deeds. Stiff Upper Lip Live captures AC/DC where they shine most--in front of thousands of their rabid fans. Songs: Stiff Upper Lip, You Shook Me All Night Long, Problem Child, Thunderstruck, Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be, Hard As A Rock, Shoot To Thrill, Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution, What Do You Do For Money Honey, Bad Boy Boogie, Hells Bells, Up To My Neck In You, The Jack, Back In Black, Dirty Deeds, Done Dirt Cheap, Highway To Hell, Whole Lotta Rosie, Let There Be Rock, T.N.T., For Those About To Rock (We Salute You), Shot Down In Flames.