Mariano has three reasons to invite Antonlín Fair to visit Acapulco since the last 50 years. The first one because they were his best friends during high school, the second one because he has serious intentions to find Carmen Madrigal, a woman from Acapulco who was the love of his youth, and the third one he rather not say, but it is the reason he carries a pistol and three bullets in his suitcase.