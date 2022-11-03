Accelerator

Not Available

In this action picture from Ireland, Johnny T (Stuart Sinclair Blyth) from Belfast makes his living stealing cars but wants to get out of the business while luck is still on his side. However, he's been having troubles with Whacker (Gavin Kelty), a thief from Dublin who wants to take his piece of the business -- and his girlfriend. To settle their differences, the two agree to take part in a Dublin to Belfast road race, with Johnny, Whacker, and several others stealing a fleet of cars for an off-the-books rally.