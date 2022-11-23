Access All Areas: Shane Crawford Exposed

Not Available

Shane Crawford: Access All Areas is the result of 12 months of intense scrutiny on Crawford, with cameras following his every move. Created using a combination of video diary pieces recorded by Crawford and additional footage shot during the 2003 AFL season, the documentary presents a candid and sometimes controversial view of the high profile Hawthorn Football Club captain. In the documentary Crawford talks openly about love, sexuality and life after footy. The intense scenes involving pre-dawn training rituals, match warm-up sessions, injections and the physical side effects of playing in the AFL will shock many viewers, along with the behaviour of female fans and the constant and glaring media attention.