Here, the steel worker works on a continuous cycle, twenty-four hours a day and never stops. There, by the sea, on the island of Elba there is a paradise and the unreachable dream of happy families. In the middle, on the shores their secret beach, neither here nor there, Anna and Francesca, small but big, "thirteen years old almost fourteen", who are living their last summer of innocence before high school. The film is based on the book by Silvia Avallone.