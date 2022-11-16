Accidental Marriage

Not Available

Sung-seok and Hae-joo, who have been under pressure of marriage, devise a scheme at their first meet; a fake wedding. They reach an agreement under the desire of not only being free from their parents’ meddling but carrying their secret future plan. Sung-seok plans to run away with his lover who has a kid and Hae-joo plans to start her new career abroad after their planned marriage. However, their families get too much excited about this news more than their expectation and their near-flawless plan starts to become a mess.