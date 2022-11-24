Not Available

The documentary Accidental Son is an autobiographic story of Robert Zuber. As a child, Robert grew up in a children’s home and was later adopted by a foster family. He never paid much attention to it because his foster parents loved him as their own child. But, after the death of his foster mother, the bureaucratic apparatus tries to convince him that he actually has no parents. On his 31st birthday, Robert decides to straighten things out. He gets in touch with his biological mother and tries to find out the facts of his early childhood. At the same time, he wants to know who his biological father is. This search is full surprises. The film is a part of UNICEF’s campaign ‘Every Child Needs a Family'.