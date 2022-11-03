Not Available

Accidente 703

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

AS Films

Hector travels with Luisa by the road linking Madrid with Barcelona. When another car suddenly crosses his path, his vehicle leaves the road and plunges into a tree. Hector dies and she is seriously injured. The other car was occupied by Jorge and Paula, her lover. Several vehicles cross before the car crash and do not stop, each for a different reason. Among them is Julio, a truck driver who does not stop in order to reach his destination on time, not knowing that at the wrecked car travels his old girlfriend.

Cast

Carlos EstradaJorge Castro
Julia Gutiérrez CabaEsposa del fallecido en accidente
Carlos CoresJulio
José Luis López VázquezEnrique 'Quiquito'
Manolo Gómez BurRogelio
Maite BlascoMaribel

View Full Cast >

Images