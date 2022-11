Not Available

Dawn. The only sound is the wind in the trees. A leaf falls gently through the air and lands in a still pool. Then, as if by magic, the birds appear. This beautifully drawn, meditative film is an ode to nature and the winged creatures who fill the woods with their little rituals, strange movements and beautiful sounds. For bird lovers and non-bird lovers alike, this closely observed, evocative film is like a soothing walk in the woods.